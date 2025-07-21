WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, July 21, 2025
— Tennessee’s two Republican U.S. senators voted against all nine amendments to the bill that claws back $9 billion in federal funding previously approved by both chambers of Congress and President Donald Trump.
— The Memphis Fire Fighters Association has sued the City of Memphis over reneging on the union’s planned 5% raise for the current fiscal year.
— The University of Memphis athletics department has set a new single-year fundraising record.
— 185 foreign students at The University of Memphis will be forced to leave campus by August 9.
— Fred Smith, the late founder of FedEx, will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
