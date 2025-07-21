© 2025 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, July 21, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published July 21, 2025 at 4:42 AM CDT

— Tennessee’s two Republican U.S. senators voted against all nine amendments to the bill that claws back $9 billion in federal funding previously approved by both chambers of Congress and President Donald Trump. 

— The Memphis Fire Fighters Association has sued the City of Memphis over reneging on the union’s planned 5% raise for the current fiscal year.

— The University of Memphis athletics department has set a new single-year fundraising record.

— 185 foreign students at The University of Memphis will be forced to leave campus by August 9.

— Fred Smith, the late founder of FedEx, will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting.
Nick Newsom
