WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, July 21, 2025

— Tennessee’s two Republican U.S. senators voted against all nine amendments to the bill that claws back $9 billion in federal funding previously approved by both chambers of Congress and President Donald Trump.

— The Memphis Fire Fighters Association has sued the City of Memphis over reneging on the union’s planned 5% raise for the current fiscal year.

— The University of Memphis athletics department has set a new single-year fundraising record.

— 185 foreign students at The University of Memphis will be forced to leave campus by August 9.

— Fred Smith, the late founder of FedEx, will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

