Calling all barbecue lovers!

I asked The Pig Diamonds competition barbecue team to share some tips on how to cook award-winning barbecue at home.

One of the things that makes this team’s barbecue unique is it has an international spin.

The historic local Memphis team (it was founded in 1979) took a new profile when pitmaster Brent Little moved from Memphis to Brazil for two years. While in Brazil, he befriended pitmasters Bruno Panhoca and Adriano Pedro - who both dreamed of competing one day at Memphis in May. The two Brazilians joined the team in 2019.

Here are three tips to elevate your barbecue flavors when firing up the grill.

Don’t just limit your barbecue flavors to the spice and condiment aisles at the store. Adriano recommends adding some guava to your sauces to give a unique or interesting flavor - especially with pork.

Brent loves to add some unique flavors to his ribs - by adding some of his favorite Memphis glazed donuts to the cook during the wrap stage. Simply create a foil boat in the traditional "wrap stage" … and not only will the donuts leave sweet flavor on the bottom of the rib, they will produce a dessert bite to enjoy with the meal as well.

Barbecue flavors in Brazil do not have to be complex. You can add simple fresh squeezed lime and lime zest to pork or chicken to achieve a new flavor.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

For more information on the Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, visit memphisinmay.org.