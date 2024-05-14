The three-day festival, dubbed the "World's Ultimate BBQ Showdown." takes place May 16-18 and will play host to people from across the country with activities for the whole family.

In addition to the barbecue competition (which has the largest prize purse in pork barbecue competition history), fans can enjoy carnival activities like arcade games and a Ferris wheel, watch nightly concerts and enjoy samples of barbecue dishes during the Live Fire experience.

So what is Live Fire cooking?

I asked SmokeSlam organizer Melzie Wilson.

“Live Fire cooking incorporates the constant rotation of the meat with slow cooking over white hot embers imparting a delicious smoky flavor and a beautiful char and coloring to the food being prepared,” Melzie explained.

At SmokeSlam, The B&B Charcoal: Live Fire Extravaganza will offer live demonstrations from renowned barbecue professionals throughout each day, each with a focus on backyard grilling essentials such as steaks, chicken, veggies and more.

The Live Fire Extravaganza will showcase the talents and culinary skills of barbecue professionals like Al Frugoni (Open Fire Cooking), Derek Wolf (Over the Fire Cooking), John Lindsey (All Q'ed Up), and Mike Starr (Blazing Star BBQ).

Plan to go hungry! Spectators will get to enjoy free samples at each demo.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

For more information on SmokeSlam, visit smokeslam.com.