Tropical Coolers

Mary’s B.O.T.E. (which stands for Bar of Tropical Escapism) is the latest bar concept from longtime Memphis bartenders Mary Oglesby and Paul Gilliam.

The duo have created an immersive bar concept that transports its clientele to a tropical paradise through the spot’s décor and cocktails. Fun tropical-themed glassware and garnishes add to the vibe.

Mary is quick to point out that B.OT.E. is not a tiki bar, which limits the offerings to a certain region. Instead, they serve cocktails from tropical regions around the globe, like Hurricanes from New Orleans, Singapore Slings from Singapore and Planter’s Punch from Jamaica.

So when I wanted tips on how to make a refreshing tropical drink to cool down in the heat of summer, I called Mary and Paul.

Here are Mary’s top 5 tips to remember when making tropical drinks

Balance is key.

Remember you can always make something sweeter, so err on the side of less sweet and add more if you want.

Don't be afraid of flavor.

Big flavors are what make tropical drinks good.

Fresh is always best.

Never use shelf stable lemon or lime juice in a tropical drink. Always freshly squeeze your citrus.

Have fun with your garnishes and glassware.

Who doesn't love a photogenic drink?

The rum matters.

If you're following a recipe, use the rum it says to use, and never swap out light for dark or vice versa.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Cheers!