International Beer Day is Friday, August 2

Memphis is home to so many excellent craft breweries, one of which is Grind City Brewing Co.

The Memphis brewery known for its Tiger Tail and Godhopper brews opened in 2020.

Grind City Brewing Co. sits on a field in the Uptown neighborhood of downtown Memphis. From the taproom and its spacious outdoor deck, you can see the Memphis skyline.

I asked Grind City Brewing Co. President Hopper Seely to share five fun facts about International Beer Day.

Fact #1: China consumes the most beer internationally and America is 2nd. China leads America by roughly 3 million gallons of beer a year.

Fact #2: If you have warm beer on International Beer Day and need to chill quickly, just place the bottles or cans of beer in a bucket of water and add ice and salt. Hopper says with this method you could potentially chill your beer in 2 to 5 minutes depending on the temperature of the beer before placing in the salted ice water.

Fact #3: Beer is the most popular alcoholic drink in the world.

Fact #4: The tradition of brewing beer is really old, and even predates written language.

Fact #5: In Russia, beer was not considered an alcoholic beverage until 2011 and was considered "foodstuff" so you could drink beer anywhere anytime similar to a soda or a bottle of water.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Cheers!

Grind City Brewing Co. is located at 76 Waterworks Ave. in Memphis, TN. For more information, visit grindcitybrew.com.