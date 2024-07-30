© 2024 WKNO FM
International Beer Day is Friday, August 2

WKNO | By Darel Snodgrass
Published July 30, 2024 at 5:23 AM CDT
Grind City Brewing Co.

I can think of no better way to enjoy the day than with a locally brewed beer.

Memphis is home to so many excellent craft breweries, one of which is Grind City Brewing Co.

The Memphis brewery known for its Tiger Tail and Godhopper brews opened in 2020.

Grind City Brewing Co. sits on a field in the Uptown neighborhood of downtown Memphis. From the taproom and its spacious outdoor deck, you can see the Memphis skyline.

I asked Grind City Brewing Co. President Hopper Seely to share five fun facts about International Beer Day.

Fact #1: China consumes the most beer internationally and America is 2nd. China leads America by roughly 3 million gallons of beer a year.

Fact #2: If you have warm beer on International Beer Day and need to chill quickly, just place the bottles or cans of beer in a bucket of water and add ice and salt. Hopper says with this method you could potentially chill your beer in 2 to 5 minutes depending on the temperature of the beer before placing in the salted ice water.

Fact #3: Beer is the most popular alcoholic drink in the world.

Fact #4: The tradition of brewing beer is really old, and even predates written language.

Fact #5: In Russia, beer was not considered an alcoholic beverage until 2011 and was considered "foodstuff" so you could drink beer anywhere anytime similar to a soda or a bottle of water.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Cheers!

Grind City Brewing Co. is located at 76 Waterworks Ave. in Memphis, TN. For more information, visit grindcitybrew.com.
The Weekly Dish
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass
