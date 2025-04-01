National Pasta Carbonara day is April 6

Sometimes referred to as “bacon and eggs” pasta, the ingredients are simple pantry staples. Just spaghetti, bacon, eggs, Parmesan, and a little olive oil are all that are needed for the basic recipe. Plus since it takes just minutes to make, it truly is a perfect last minute dinner.

The key to a good carbonara is the silky sauce that is created when the beaten eggs are tossed with the hot pasta and a little fat from the bacon. Because of the creamy texture, you will be surprised to learn that there is no cream in a classic carbonara.

Also, don’t be nervous about using raw eggs. The heat of the pasta cooks the eggs into a rich luscious sauce.

I use bacon in my carbonara because I always have it in the fridge. Other cured or smoked meats like pancetta, tasso, or guanciale can also be used to whip up this dish.

I like to add a refreshing gremolata to the mix. Gremolata is an Italian garnish made from chopped fresh herbs and garlic. It adds a nice contrast to the richness of the carbonara sauce.

So when you think, “I have nothing I can cook for supper.” Think again! Bet you have the ingredients for this delicious dish right on hand.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

Be light handed with the raw garlic though. If you use too much it will overpower the dish.

Pasta Carbonara

For the Gremolata:

1/2 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves



1/2 teaspoon freshly grated lemon zest



1 clove garlic, minced



1/4 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice



1 teaspoon olive oil



Pinch of Kosher salt



For the pasta:

1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon olive oil, divided



1/2 cup finely chopped bacon (or pancetta)



1 box (1 pound/16-ounce) spaghetti



3 large eggs



1/2 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese, divided



Kosher salt and freshly grated black pepper



Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

To make the gremolata: In the bowl of a food processor, place the parsley, lemon zest, garlic, lemon juice, 1 teaspoon olive oil, and a pinch of salt. Coarsely chop until well combined, about 5 to 6 pulses. Set aside. (If you do not have a food processor, you can coarsely chop the parsley and mix the ingredients together in a small bowl.)

To make the pasta: In a small saucepan over medium-high heat, warm 1 tablespoon of the olive oil until a few droplets of water sizzle when carefully sprinkled in the pan. Add the bacon and cook until crispy and lightly browned, about 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon to a paper towel lined plate to drain. Reserve.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the spaghetti according to package directions. Reserve 1 cup of the cooking liquid and drain the pasta. Keep warm.

In a large mixing bowl crack the eggs and discard the shells. Add 1/4 cup of the Parmesan, 2 tablespoons of the gremolata, and the remaining 1/4 cup olive oil. Stir with a fork to just combine the ingredients; do not emulsify. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add the hot pasta to the egg mixture and toss for 3 to 4 minutes to coat the pasta. The sauce should be creamy. If the sauce is too thick, add a little of the reserved pasta water 1 teaspoon at a time until the desired consistency. Toss in the bacon. Add the red pepper flakes to taste, if desired. Adjust the seasonings as needed. Garnish with the remaining Parmesan and additional gremolata to taste. Serve immediately.

Serves 6 to 8.

Recipe used with permission from Simply Suppers by Jennifer Chandler.