MLGW is preparing for inclement weather

As a winter storm system develops, Memphis Light, Gas and Water says it is taking steps to protect utility services while urging customers to prepare as well.

Meteorologists are forecasting a mix of snow, sleet, and ice, primarily from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. Freezing rain is of particular concern for MLGW, as accumulations exceeding a quarter inch can weigh down trees and power lines, increasing the likelihood of outages. Bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills below zero also raise the risk of frozen and burst water pipes for customers and could affect utility distribution pipes and wells. Snow, while generally less damaging, can still complicate restoration efforts by slowing travel and access for crews.

MLGW has begun preparations for the upcoming storm. Crews are weatherizing wells and preparing sand, salt, and snow removal equipment to ensure work centers remain operational. Seventy-five tree-trimming crews will focus on inspections and risk assessments ahead of the storm. Additionally, 35 overhead electric line crews are expected to arrive on Friday afternoon, nearly doubling the available workforce. Engineers, inspectors, and drone operators will also be deployed to assist with damage assessment and, if necessary, restoration.

Customers are encouraged to take precautions to protect their homes and businesses during the cold snap. MLGW recommends the following actions:

1. Insulate exposed pipes.

2. Disconnect outdoor hoses.

3. Open cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

4. Let faucets drip while temperatures remain below freezing.

Owners of vacant properties should shut off the water service at the street. Additionally, businesses that may close for extended periods should periodically check for leaking pipes or fire-suppression systems.

MLGW encourages residents to find their main water shut-off valve before an emergency and to keep essential supplies on hand, including food, water (approximately one gallon per person per day), and medications, in case of service interruptions lasting several days.

Burst pipes are classified as emergencies by MLGW. Customers can call 901-528-4465 to request a water service shutdown, but response times may vary depending on conditions and demand.

For additional winter preparedness guidance, visit MLGW's winter tips and storm preparation resources at mlgw.com.

Forecast updates are expected as the storm approaches. The latest information is available from the National Weather Service at weather.gov/meg

Power outages can be monitored at wknofm.org/outage. Outages should be reported directly to the MLGW Outage Hotline at (901) 544-6500.


