A major winter storm is set to impact the Mid-South this weekend

A potentially historic winter storm is expected to affect the Mid-South starting Friday evening. This storm will bring a mix of snow, sleet, and ice, along with prolonged bitter cold. The conditions could significantly disrupt travel and daily life through at least the middle of next week.

The National Weather Service forecasts indicate that conditions will deteriorate rapidly late Friday and continue to worsen throughout Saturday, with the heaviest precipitation expected during that time. Winter Storm Warnings and Ice Storm Warnings are in effect from 6 p.m. on Friday to 6 p.m. on Sunday across much of the region.

The highest likelihood of heavy snowfall is in the far northern part of the Mid-South, particularly in northeast Arkansas and the Missouri Bootheel. In these locations, there is a 40 to 60 percent chance of receiving more than 10 inches of snow. Additionally, the probability of at least 3 inches of snow is over 80 percent throughout much of the region, while the chance of exceeding 6 inches is greatest north of Memphis.

Further south, particularly in much of West Tennessee and North Mississippi, the primary concern shifts from snow to sleet and ice. Forecasts indicate a sharp change in precipitation types, with sleet accumulation expected to range from 1 to 3 inches along and near the Interstate 40 corridor. Additionally, ice accumulation of a quarter inch or more is increasingly likely in parts of North Mississippi, where some areas have a 40 to 60 percent chance of exceeding three-quarters of an inch of ice. Forecasters note that the greatest uncertainty in snowfall and ice totals stems from sleet, which may reduce snow accumulation while worsening road conditions.

Travel impacts are expected to be severe, with accumulating snow, sleet, and ice making roads hazardous to potentially impassable, especially from Saturday into early Sunday. The Winter Storm Severity Index shows major to extreme impacts across much of the Mid-South, leading to widespread disruptions in daily life. Areas with significant ice accumulation are at higher risk of downed trees and power lines, which could lead to prolonged power outages.

Along with precipitation, dangerously cold air will move in after the storm. Wind chills are expected to dip into single digits and even negative values at times, particularly from Saturday through Monday. Cold Weather Advisories indicate a risk of frostbite on exposed skin within just 30 minutes. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected to last for over 72 hours, potentially hindering recovery efforts and prolonging the effects of snow and ice.

Forecasters are highly confident that the region will experience significant impacts from snow and ice, as well as dangerously cold temperatures. However, there is less certainty regarding the exact types and amounts of precipitation, particularly in areas where snow, sleet, and ice transition. Residents are advised to avoid travel if possible, limit time outdoors, and continue monitoring forecasts as conditions change.

Forecast updates are expected as the storm approaches. The latest information is available from the National Weather Service at weather.gov/meg

Power outages can be monitored at wknofm.org/outage. Outages should be reported directly to the MLGW Outage Hotline at (901) 544-6500.


