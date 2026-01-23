City of Memphis prepares for potentially hazardous winter weather

The City of Memphis is preparing for a potentially hazardous winter weather event starting Friday evening. Officials are warning residents to plan for dangerous travel, potential power outages, and disruptions to water service.

Weather forecasters are currently monitoring the potential for ice accumulation, which poses a greater danger than snow and cannot be effectively cleared by snow plows. Once roads become icy, city officials warn that travel can become particularly unsafe and are urging residents to avoid driving. Crashes that occur during icy conditions can also damage power poles, substations, and other critical infrastructure, increasing the likelihood of widespread or prolonged power outages. For those who must travel, it is advised to check the city’s roadway map at memphistn.gov/snow-ice before heading out.

City departments are implementing their winter weather preparedness plan to ensure public safety and maintain essential services as conditions permit. Crews are pre-positioning equipment and monitoring conditions in real time. However, officials warn that response capabilities may be limited during the peak of the storm.

Public Works crews have started treating priority routes with brine to help minimize icing. However, officials caution that roads could quickly become impassable and advise avoiding travel unless absolutely necessary.

MLGW is advising residents to prepare for possible power outages and water-related issues during the extreme cold.

To assist residents during cold weather, the city is partnering with Hospitality Hub to operate a warming center at First Baptist Church, located at 200 East Parkway North. Transportation to the site can be arranged by calling 901-486-0939 during operating hours. If conditions worsen, additional warming locations may be opened.

City officials have indicated that some municipal services may experience delays or could be temporarily suspended due to weather and safety concerns. Residents are encouraged to stay informed by monitoring official City of Memphis channels for updates as conditions change. Additionally, information on winter weather preparedness can be found at https://memphistn.gov/winterweather/

Forecast updates are expected as the storm approaches. The latest information is available from the National Weather Service at weather.gov/meg

Power outages can be monitored at wknofm.org/outage. Outages should be reported directly to the MLGW Outage Hotline at (901) 544-6500.


