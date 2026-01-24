Snow, ice, and bitter cold grip the Mid-South as winter storm intensifies

A major winter storm is underway across the Mid-South, bringing a dangerous mix of snow, sleet, ice, and extreme cold. The National Weather Service in Memphis warns that these severe conditions are likely to cause major disruptions to travel and daily life through at least Sunday evening.

Forecasters are warning that conditions are worsening today and will remain hazardous until Sunday afternoon. Winter Storm Warnings and Ice Storm Warnings are in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday for much of the region. The storm is bringing heavy snow and sleet to some areas, while others are experiencing significant ice accumulation.

In parts of northern Arkansas and western Tennessee, several inches of snow have already been reported, with the heaviest snowfall so far occurring in eastern Arkansas and parts of western Tennessee.

Ice remains the main concern for much of the Mid-South. Forecasters indicate that ice accumulation will vary, with some areas experiencing over a quarter inch of ice and heavier totals expected further southeast.

Northern Mississippi, including areas near Oxford and Tupelo, is expected to experience severe ice impacts, with ice accumulation approaching or exceeding three-quarters of an inch in some locations. Additionally, accumulating sleet, particularly along the Interstate 40 corridor, is anticipated to create extremely dangerous road conditions, with only slow improvement expected.

Travel conditions are anticipated to be extremely hazardous due to icy roads, bridges, and walkways throughout the region. Forecasters warn that ice accumulation may cause trees and power lines to fall, raising the risk of prolonged power outages, particularly in the areas most affected by freezing rain.

The storm is also bringing dangerously cold temperatures. The "feels like" temperatures are expected to drop well below freezing, with wind chills falling into the single digits and, at times, below zero. The coldest period is anticipated from now until Tuesday morning, when frostbite could occur on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Temperatures are forecast to remain below freezing for several days, potentially lasting until the middle or even the latter part of next week.

Officials from the National Weather Service warn that prolonged extreme cold could hinder recovery efforts after the storm passes, especially in areas affected by ice damage and power outages. Additionally, prolonged temperatures below freezing may increase the risk of frozen or burst pipes.

Residents are strongly advised to avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary. If you must go outside, please limit your time outdoors and cover all exposed skin. For those who need to travel, it is recommended to postpone trips until conditions improve. Additionally, be sure to closely monitor forecasts and local advisories as the storm progresses.

Forecast updates are expected as the storm continues. The latest information is available from the National Weather Service at weather.gov/meg

Power outages can be monitored at wknofm.org/outage. Outages should be reported directly to the MLGW Outage Hotline at (901) 544-6500.