Arctic cold persists across the Mid-South, with more freezing temperatures ahead

A new wave of bitterly cold weather is moving into the Mid-South, with forecasters warning that freezing temperatures, dangerous wind chills, and persistent ice will continue to affect travel and daily life throughout the week.

The National Weather Service in Memphis reports that temperatures are expected to stay below freezing across much of the region throughout the week. Another wave of Arctic air will reinforce the cold into the weekend. Overnight wind chills are predicted to drop into the single digits and may even fall below zero at times. An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect through midday Tuesday, and frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Forecast graphics indicate that daytime temperatures will briefly rise above overnight lows in the middle of the week. However, another surge of Arctic air is expected to arrive on Thursday, bringing temperatures back below freezing and introducing another round of sharply colder wind chills by next weekend.

The ongoing cold weather is expected to hinder recovery efforts from the recent winter storms. Snow, sleet, and ice already on the ground are likely to remain, with some melting during the day followed by refreezing overnight. Forecasters warn that this cycle will continue to create hazardous conditions on untreated roads, bridges, and overpasses, especially during the morning and nighttime hours.

While no additional precipitation is expected this week, officials caution that the prolonged cold weather alone presents significant risks. Ice accumulation has already caused downed trees and power outages in some areas, and further outages remain a possibility as ice-laden branches continue to strain infrastructure. Extended periods of subfreezing temperatures also heighten the risk of frozen or ruptured pipes and water mains.

Officials warn that individuals lacking reliable heat or electricity are at a greater risk during extended periods of cold weather. The National Weather Service advises limiting outdoor activities, wearing warm layers, and covering any exposed skin. For those without power, it is recommended to stay indoors whenever possible, conserve heat by closing off unused rooms, and avoid consuming alcohol.

Meteorologists are advising caution during cleanup efforts due to sleet, which is denser and heavier than snow. This increases the risk of injury when shoveling. Drivers should reduce their speed, maintain extra stopping distance, and refrain from using cruise control on icy roads. Pedestrians are encouraged to wear shoes with good traction and to take short, careful steps when walking on slippery surfaces.

Looking ahead, there is strong confidence in the forecast. The National Weather Service reports that subfreezing temperatures and cold wind chills will continue across much of the Mid-South throughout the week. An additional Arctic high-pressure system is expected to reinforce this cold pattern as we approach next weekend.

Forecast updates are expected. The latest information is available from the National Weather Service at weather.gov/meg

Power outages can be monitored at wknofm.org/outage. Outages should be reported directly to the MLGW Outage Hotline at (901) 544-6500.