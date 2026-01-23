Memphis Mayor declares State of Emergency ahead of severe winter weather

Mayor Paul Young has declared a State of Emergency for Memphis due to anticipated severe winter weather this weekend.

The declaration, which goes into effect on Friday, January 23, provides city officials with greater flexibility to address uncertain and potentially hazardous conditions caused by freezing rain, snow, sleet, and ice. Forecasts suggest that ice accumulation poses the greatest risk, potentially making travel unsafe, damaging trees and power lines, and prolonging power outages.

In announcing the state of emergency, Young said the upcoming storm could be as severe as the 1994 winter storm, which brought much of the region to a halt. He emphasized that this possibility requires residents to prepare more thoroughly. Young mentioned that many locals are already experiencing the storm's impact, with cold temperatures in their homes and empty grocery store shelves as people stock up in advance.

City crews have been preparing since midweek. Public Works teams have applied approximately 25,000 gallons of brine over about 330 miles of priority routes to help reduce icing. However, officials warn that ice cannot be removed by plowing, and once roads are coated with ice, driving becomes extremely dangerous.

Residents are being urged to stay off the roads unless travel is absolutely necessary. City leaders warn that crashes during icy conditions not only put drivers at risk but can also damage power poles, substations, and water infrastructure, thereby prolonging recovery times. Drivers who must travel are encouraged to check the City’s roadway treatment map at memphistn.gov/snow-ice before heading out.

Memphis Light, Gas and Water is getting ready for the potential of widespread outages due to ice accumulation on trees and power lines. Crews and extra resources are available, but officials advise residents to be prepared for possible power outages that could last several days. Additionally, there may be disruptions to water service.

City officials advise residents to take immediate steps to protect their homes and families. Recommended actions include allowing faucets to drip, opening cabinet doors to let warm air reach pipes, and using space heaters safely. Residents are cautioned against using stoves or ovens for heating. Additionally, pets should be brought indoors. Households are encouraged to have at least 3 days' worth of food on hand, along with 1 gallon of water per person per day.

Officials are urging residents to check on neighbors who may need additional assistance, particularly seniors, individuals with disabilities, and those living alone.

The State of Emergency is authorized for up to seven days and may be extended if necessary. For real-time updates, preparedness guidance, and information about temporary shelters, residents can visit the City’s social media pages or memphistn.gov/winterweather.

Forecast updates are expected as the storm approaches. The latest information is available from the National Weather Service at weather.gov/meg

Power outages can be monitored at wknofm.org/outage. Outages should be reported directly to the MLGW Outage Hotline at (901) 544-6500.