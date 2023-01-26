LIVE Blog: Latest News Coverage of the Tyre Nichols Investigation

January 26, 2023 at 12:30 PM

The five Memphis Police officers fired in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols have been charged with second-degree murder, acting in concert of aggravated assault, two aggravated kidnapping charges, two official misconduct charges and official oppression.

The officers, Emmitt Martin III, 30; Tadarrius Bean, 24; Justin Smith, 28; Demetrius Haley, 30; and Desmond Mills Jr., 32, were booked into Shelby County Jail this morning following a grand jury indictment.

January 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM

Memphis police Department Chief Cerelyn "C.J." Davis' remarks on the death of Tyre Nichols.



Orders investigation of all specialized police units.

Says additional officers will be investigated in the Tyre Nichols incident.

Five officers were members of MPD's SCORPION unit.

January 25, 2023

U.S. Attorney Kevin G. Ritz sends out a press release regarding investigation.



January 23, 2023

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy releases a statement about meeting with the family of Tyre Nichols and about video release of his death.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy releases a statement about meeting with the family of Tyre Nichols and about video release of his death.

January 23, 2023

Memphis Police Department & City Administration met with the family of Tyre Nichols.

January 20, 2023 at 6:34 PM

Memphis Police Department issues media release regarding MPD Internal Investigation and findings, as they relate to the death of Tyre Nichols.

January 17, 2023 at 11:10 PM

Katie Riordan with WKNO-FM reports "Tyre Nichols Remembered as a 'Beautiful Soul;' City Offers Public Release of Video Footage"

A friend of Nichols holds a photo of the 29-year-old.

While family and friends paid tribute Tuesday to a man who died following a recent confrontation with Memphis police, city officials also announced Tuesday that video footage from the incident will be forthcoming.

Through tears and laughter at an Orange Mound-area funeral home on Tuesday, loved ones honored Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old father of one, who died Jan. 10, three days after he was arrested and hospitalized after a traffic stop.

During a memorial service, they recalled his easy-going, goofy and independent nature and his love of food.

“The way to this man’s heart was through his stomach,” Angelina Paxton, a longtime friend from California, told the more than 50 people who gathered to celebrate Nichols’ life.

She says they met as teenagers through church, and he introduced her to his passion of skateboarding.

“He really was a light,” she said. “There was not a bad bone in that man’s body. He was not violent. He was not crooked…he was a good man.”

Even casual acquaintances cherished their encounters with Nichols. Nate Spates Jr. got to know him through visits to Starbucks in East Memphis.

“We all just ended up probably three, four times a week, just sitting there talking,” Spates said. “He just wanted to enjoy life, enjoy being out in the elements – enjoying conversation.”

Spates says even his wife was moved to comment on Nichols’ kind demeanor after a coffee run, calling him a “beautiful soul.”

According to Memphis Police, Nichols was pulled over for reckless driving on the evening of Jan 7. He fled on foot after a confrontation with officers. MPD said a second confrontation took place as he was apprehended. Nichols was hospitalized after complaining of a shortness of breath, the department said. He died three days later.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is currently reviewing the officers’ use of force.

City officials announced Tuesday that video footage from the night will be made public after MPD completes its own internal investigation, which is expected to finish at the end of the week. Family members must also have the opportunity to privately view it before the footage is shared, Mayor Jim Strickland and Police Chief CJ Davis said in a joint statement.

“We understand and agree that transparency around the events surrounding the death of Mr. Tyre Nichols is critically important, especially the release of the video footage,” the statement reads.

City officials are expected to meet with the family’s attorney next week. The Police Department is also taking administrative action against an unknown number of officers as part of its internal investigation.

January 16, 2023 at 10:09 PM

Katie Riordan with WKNO-FM reports "Family, Activists Seek Answers in Traffic Stop Death"

Katie Riordan / Rodney Wells (center) holds an enlarged photo of his stepson, Tyre Nichols, that he took the morning after Nichols was hospitalized.

Local activists gathered around the grieving family of Tyre Nichols at the National Civil Rights Museum in Downtown Memphis on Monday, chanting for justice as crowds of museum visitors marked Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Nichols died last Tuesday, three days after he was hospitalized following his arrest during a traffic stop. No details have been released about the cause of death.

The Memphis Police Department said officers stopped Nichols for reckless driving and a confrontation took place as officers approached on the night of Jan. 7. Nichols allegedly fled and a second confrontation ended with his apprehension. According to MPD, he was then transported to a hospital in critical condition after complaining of a shortness of breath.

His stepfather, Rodney Wells, said the next morning he visited Nichols in the hospital, finding him unconscious and hooked to a breathing machine. A photo he took appears to show Nichols with a swollen face, blood on his pillow and what Wells describes as knots on his head.

His family is asking for the release of police body camera footage from the incident.

“The only thing that has meaning right at this point is getting justice for my son,” Wells said. “Anything else I could care less about.”

Nichols leaves behind several siblings and a four-year-old son in Sacramento, California.

“Our lives will never be the same again,” his sister Keyana Dixon said as she cried at the demonstration.



Wells said he last saw his stepson alive the afternoon of the traffic stop. The two both worked at FedEx, where Nichols helped assemble boxes. Wells said he was universally beloved.

“He was real infectious. When he comes through the door, he wants to give you a hug. So If you walk past him, and you didn’t give him a hug, he going to call you back to get his hug,” he said. “Tyre was the type of person that likes to skateboard. He likes to take pictures. He’s not a criminal.”

A police use of force investigation is underway by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The agency declined to provide a possible timeline for completion.

MPD announced Sunday that its own internal investigation has prompted “administrative action” to be taken against an undisclosed number of officers. The department indicated that a disciplinary and investigative process is expected to be completed later this week.

Wells says that is insufficient and is calling for possible criminal charges against the officers involved.

“We need action,” he said.

The family has retained legal representation from the law office of nationally-known civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

A memorial for Nichols will be held Tuesday afternoon.

January 15, 2023 at 11:37 PM

WKNO-FM reports "MPD to Take Administrative Action Against Officers in Case of Man Who Died After Arrest"

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is separately investigating the use of force during Tyre Nichol's traffic stop.

The head of the Memphis Police Department said on Sunday that “administrative action” will be taken against officers involved in a use of force investigation after a 29-year-old man was hospitalized and died following a traffic stop last Saturday.

MPD initially said officers pulled Tyre Nichols over for reckless driving . A “confrontation” ensued with Nichols fleeing the scene, according to a statement, and another “confrontation” followed as police attempted to arrest him. After Nichols complained of a shortness of breath, an ambulance transported him in critical condition to a hospital, MPD said.

He died three days later, on Jan. 10. No details have been released about the cause of death or how many officers were at the scene. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation at the request of the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

In Police Chief CJ Davis’s announcement on Sunday, she did not detail what specific action is being taken against the officers as a result of MPD’s own internal investigation.

“After reviewing various sources of information involving this incident, I have found that it is necessary to take immediate and appropriate action,” Davis said, noting that the implicated officers have been notified – a requirement before a city employee can be disciplined or terminated.

“MPD is working quickly and appropriately to go through the administrative disciplinary and investigative process, which is expected to be completed later this week,” the press release reads.

Family and friends of Nichols, who has been described on social media as a cherished and positive friend and a skateboard enthusiast, demonstrated outside a police precinct in southeast Memphis on Saturda y, demanding transparency and to see body camera footage from the incident.

Mayor Jim Strickland said in the joint statement with Davis that completing an investigation is necessary “to ensure that swift justice is served.”

“We want citizens to know that we are prepared to take immediate and appropriate actions based on what the findings determine,” Strickland said.

Nichols’ loved ones told reporters at Saturday’s demonstration that they’re seeking answers. Some carried a photo of the young man showing him hospitalized and connected to a breathing tube with what appears to be a swollen face.