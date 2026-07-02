WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, July 2, 2026

— A federal judge has ordered the State of Tennessee to temporarily halt its takeover of the Memphis-Shelby County Schools District.

— The State of Mississippi is siding with Elon Musk’s Space X in a court case over air pollution emitted by the company’s natural gas turbines in Southaven.

— Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis has been dropped as a defendant in the major civil rights lawsuit over the 2023 beating death of Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police.

— Going into the Fourth of July weekend, the National Weather service has issued an extreme heat warning for the Mid-South from noon to 8 p.m., with heat index values above 110 degrees.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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