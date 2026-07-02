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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, July 2, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published July 2, 2026 at 6:38 AM CDT
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Nick Newsom
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wknofm.org

— A federal judge has ordered the State of Tennessee to temporarily halt its takeover of the Memphis-Shelby County Schools District.

— The State of Mississippi is siding with Elon Musk’s Space X in a court case over air pollution emitted by the company’s natural gas turbines in Southaven.

— Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis has been dropped as a defendant in the major civil rights lawsuit over the 2023 beating death of Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police.

— Going into the Fourth of July weekend, the National Weather service has issued an extreme heat warning for the Mid-South from noon to 8 p.m., with heat index values above 110 degrees.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

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Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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