WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, July 3, 2026

— Saturday’s Fourth of July fireworks celebrations across the Mid-South will come with extra heat this year. The National Weather service has issued an extreme heat warning with a heat index of up to 108 degrees.

— The University of Memphis athletic department has set a fundraising record for the second straight year.

— FedEx Supply Chain, a subsidiary of FedEx, is being sold to a French shipping and logistics company for $1.4 billion.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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