Arts Agenda: From 1776 to 2026
Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.
at National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel | On view through August 14
"Organized by the Frist Art Museum and guest-curated by Memphis native Brigette Janea Jones, the exhibition brings together 25 historical photographs and contemporary artworks exploring how Black Tennesseans have created lives of joy, connection, and purpose across generations of adversity."
"Organized by the Frist Art Museum and guest-curated by Memphis native Brigette Janea Jones, the exhibition brings together 25 historical photographs and contemporary artworks exploring how Black Tennesseans have created lives of joy, connection, and purpose across generations of adversity."
at Playhouse on the Square | On stage through July 12
"Accused of a crime he didn't commit, Benjamin Barker, a London Barber, is sent to Australia by the evil Judge Turpin. Now serving a dark and vengeful god, he returns to London 15 years later and now goes by the name Sweeney Todd. Upon learning of the death of his wife, amongst other updates while he was away, Sweeney takes it upon himself to seek revenge."
Checking on the Arts: Executive Producer for Circuit Playhouse, Michael Detroit, and General Director of Opera Memphis, Ned Canty, join Kacky Walton to talk about collaborating on Stephen Sondheim's decidedly operatic and notoriously challenging Tony-winning work.
"Accused of a crime he didn't commit, Benjamin Barker, a London Barber, is sent to Australia by the evil Judge Turpin. Now serving a dark and vengeful god, he returns to London 15 years later and now goes by the name Sweeney Todd. Upon learning of the death of his wife, amongst other updates while he was away, Sweeney takes it upon himself to seek revenge."
Checking on the Arts: Executive Producer for Circuit Playhouse, Michael Detroit, and General Director of Opera Memphis, Ned Canty, join Kacky Walton to talk about collaborating on Stephen Sondheim's decidedly operatic and notoriously challenging Tony-winning work.
at Tabor Stage - Tennessee Shakespeare Company | Saturday, July 4 | 9:30 - 10:30 AM
"We are kicking off our 19th performance season by hosting the Mid-South’s free, community Reading of the Declaration of Independence on Saturday, July 4, beginning with a light breakfast buffet."
The Community Reading will be broadcast live on WKNO-FM beginning at 10:00 AM. Stream the reading at 91.1 WKNO Memphis, 90.1 WKNP Jackson, wknofm.org, and on the WKNO app.
"We are kicking off our 19th performance season by hosting the Mid-South’s free, community Reading of the Declaration of Independence on Saturday, July 4, beginning with a light breakfast buffet."
The Community Reading will be broadcast live on WKNO-FM beginning at 10:00 AM. Stream the reading at 91.1 WKNO Memphis, 90.1 WKNP Jackson, wknofm.org, and on the WKNO app.
at Dixon Gallery and Gardens | On view through September 6
Café Society will be comprised of more than 50 works of art from public and private collections in the United States and Europe. Organized into thematic sections, the exhibition seeks to demonstrate the multitude of factors that led to the rise of café culture, from the French Revolution and the growth of the bourgeoisie to Haussmannization and the Franco-Prussian War.
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with Dixon Gallery Martha R. Robinson curator Julie Pierotti, the primary organizer of the exhibition.
Café Society will be comprised of more than 50 works of art from public and private collections in the United States and Europe. Organized into thematic sections, the exhibition seeks to demonstrate the multitude of factors that led to the rise of café culture, from the French Revolution and the growth of the bourgeoisie to Haussmannization and the Franco-Prussian War.
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with Dixon Gallery Martha R. Robinson curator Julie Pierotti, the primary organizer of the exhibition.