WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, July 6, 2026

— Public transit advocates say more funding is needed for the Memphis Area Transit Authority.

— A man was fatally shot early Sunday morning by members of the Tennessee National Guard near Downtown Memphis.

Learn more: National Guard troops fatally shoot a man in downtown Memphis

— A Republican lawmaker wants changes to Ivermectin prescriptions in Tennessee.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker