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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, July 7, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published July 7, 2026 at 6:26 AM CDT
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Nick Newsom
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wknofm.org

— Memphis City Council members will begin discussions today on new ground rules and deadlines for its community grant program.

— The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified the 20-year-old killed early Sunday morning by National Guard members in the downtown area as Tyrin Johnson, a Nashville resident.

— Type O blood is in short supply in the Memphis area, and collection groups are encouraging people to donate.

— The Downtown Memphis Commission has approved exterior signage for the new Memphis Art Museum.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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