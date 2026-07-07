WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, July 7, 2026

— Memphis City Council members will begin discussions today on new ground rules and deadlines for its community grant program.

— The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified the 20-year-old killed early Sunday morning by National Guard members in the downtown area as Tyrin Johnson, a Nashville resident.

— Type O blood is in short supply in the Memphis area, and collection groups are encouraging people to donate.

— The Downtown Memphis Commission has approved exterior signage for the new Memphis Art Museum.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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