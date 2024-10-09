Opera Memphis 2024-25 Season Continues

In partnership with Memphis Symphony Orchestra, Opera Memphis will perform "Amadeus: The Music and the Myth" on Saturday, October 19, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Memphis (also repeat broadcast to air on Friday, October 25, on WKNO 91.1).

Thursday, October 10, at 6:00 p.m., Opera Memphis Handorf Company artists Sarah Neal and Marquita Richardson will perform at the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art.

Additionally, the first in this season's Variations on a Theme concert, "The Tell-Tale Heart and Other Tales to Terrify," in collaboration with IRIS Collective on Saturday, October 26, and Sunday, October 27, at Opera Memphis' Midtown headquarters.

Click here to learn more about the 2024-25 Opera Memphis season >