Checking on the Arts
Opera Memphis 2024-25 Season Continues

By Darel Snodgrass
Published October 9, 2024 at 5:37 PM CDT

Opera Memphis has several upcoming events this October. Darel Snodgrass talks with Opera Memphis General Director Ned Canty about this busy month.

In partnership with Memphis Symphony Orchestra, Opera Memphis will perform "Amadeus: The Music and the Myth" on Saturday, October 19, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Memphis (also repeat broadcast to air on Friday, October 25, on WKNO 91.1).

Thursday, October 10, at 6:00 p.m., Opera Memphis Handorf Company artists Sarah Neal and Marquita Richardson will perform at the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art.

Additionally, the first in this season's Variations on a Theme concert, "The Tell-Tale Heart and Other Tales to Terrify," in collaboration with IRIS Collective on Saturday, October 26, and Sunday, October 27, at Opera Memphis' Midtown headquarters.

Click here to learn more about the 2024-25 Opera Memphis season >

Checking on the Arts Local EventsOpera MemphisMemphis Symphony OrchestraThe Cannon Center for the Performing ArtsMemphis Brooks Museum of ArtIRIS Collective
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass