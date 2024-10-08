How Tampa is Preparing for Hurricane Milton
Tampa General Hospital director of public safety Tony Venezia joins us to talk about how the hospital is preparing for Hurricane Milton. The hospital installed a temporary flood wall ahead of Hurricane Helene, but Milton is expected to be much stronger.
And, the new book "Play Nice: The Rise, Fall, and Future of Blizzard Entertainment" profiles the video game developer's meteoric rise and the controversies that followed. Author Jason Schreier joins us.
Then, Virginia-based singer and rapper Anees joins us to discuss his hit song "Sun and Moon," his family history, and his outspoken support for Palestinians.
