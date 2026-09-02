MIFA celebrates 50 years of Meals on Wheels

For 50 years, MIFA has been delivering Meals on Wheels to older adults across our community. That's an extraordinary milestone, and one Memphis should celebrate. I also want to congratulate Dorcas Young Griffin, MIFA's new CEO. Dorcas has spent her career serving this community, and MIFA is fortunate to have her leadership.

But Meals on Wheels has never been just about the meal. Those meals are delivered by volunteers, and when a volunteer knocks on the door, they bring food, but also a conversation, a smile, and the simple reassurance that somebody cares enough to show up. And something else happens at that door. The person receiving the meal is fed, but so is the person delivering it. Because when we give our time to another human being, we receive something in return, connection, purpose, and the reminder that we belong to one another. At Church Health, we know that health is about more than medicine. It's about food, relationships, dignity, and belonging. For 50 years, MIFA has understood that a meal can nourish two people. This is Dr. Scott Morris for Church Health.