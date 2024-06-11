June 11 is National Corn on the Cob Day!

In celebration of National Corn on the Cob Day (June 11), Jennifer Chandler shares her delicious recipe for Elote. This popular Mexican Street Corn dish utilizes lime, Cotija cheese, salt, chili powder, and mayo.
Jennifer Chandler graduated at the top of her class from Le Cordon Bleu in Paris. She is a full-time mom to two daughters in Memphis, Tennessee, and is a freelance food writer, restaurant consultant, and author of four cookbooks The Southern Pantry Cookbook, Simply Salads, Simply Suppers, and Simply Grilling.