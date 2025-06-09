© 2025 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, June 9, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published June 9, 2025 at 6:21 AM CDT

The WKNO Daily newscast for Monday, June 9, 2025:

— As the U.S. Senate contemplates the Trump Administration’s future tax policy, also known as the One Big Beautiful Bill, lawmakers will also be deciding whether to roll back most clean energy tax credits, which could raise energy costs in Tennessee.

— Tennessee officials expect to choose a firm to perform a forensic audit of Memphis-Shelby County Schools by the end of this month.

— FedEx founder Fred Smith says he is concerned about the economy due to tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Christopher Blank
Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting.
Nick Newsom
