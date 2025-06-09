WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, June 9, 2025

The WKNO Daily newscast for Monday, June 9, 2025:

— As the U.S. Senate contemplates the Trump Administration’s future tax policy, also known as the One Big Beautiful Bill, lawmakers will also be deciding whether to roll back most clean energy tax credits, which could raise energy costs in Tennessee.

— Tennessee officials expect to choose a firm to perform a forensic audit of Memphis-Shelby County Schools by the end of this month.

— FedEx founder Fred Smith says he is concerned about the economy due to tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

