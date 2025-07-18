WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, July 18, 2025

— Environmental groups have appealed the Shelby County Health Department’s decision to grant xAI an air emissions permit for 15 natural gas turbines in South Memphis.

— Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is laying off 161 employees as part of a “systemwide realignment.”

— The NCAA has penalized the University of Memphis for academic-integrity violations committed by its men’s basketball and softball programs during the 2023-24 academic year.

— Long-awaited improvements at Houston High School could come from unconventional funding, ranging from corporate partnerships to tapping nonprofit foundations.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson

wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App

"Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker