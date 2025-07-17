Arts Agenda: Interactive experiences

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

At Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

— Happy Hour with YoBreezye

Thursday, July 17 | 6:00 - 8:00 PM | Event Details

"Shake off the week with a evening of dance as YoBreezye takes the deck at your art museum's weekly Happy Hour! YoBreezye, a multi-hyphenate creative, has the perfect vibes to help you wind down and shake loose any stress from the week. Enjoy specialty cocktails and deals on small plates during every Happy Hour at your art museum."

— Tour: The Evolution of Artistic Mediums

Thursday, July 17 | 6:30 - 7:15 PM | Event Details

"Take a guided walk through art history with docent Maria Kulma, focusing on how materials — from wood panels and tempera to canvas and mixed media — have shaped artistic practice across centuries. This tour offers a deeper look at how evolving tools and techniques influence the stories artists choose to tell, and how mediums themselves carry meaning."

Susan Watkins and Women Artists of the Progressive Era at Dixon Gallery and Gardens

On view through September 28 | Details

"Susan Watkins and Women Artists of the Progressive Era examines how women at the turn of the twentieth century overcame barriers and achieved success within the professional art world. Centered on the career of Susan Watkins (1875–1913), the exhibition offers a look into the environment in which Watkins and other female artists of the time forged their professional identities."

Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with Dixon's Martha R. Robinson Curator, Julie Pierotti, about how women at the turn of the twentieth century overcame societal barriers to succeed in the professional art world.

Through the Window: New Art by Alice Crenshaw at Goetze Art & Design

Friday, July 18 | 5:30 - 7:30 PM | Event Details

Join Goetze Art & Design... for a special Soft Launch Celebration as we open the doors to our new location and will be featuring Through the Window, a series of new artwork by Alice Crenshaw!

Enjoy a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere, connect with fellow art lovers, and get an exclusive look at our new location."

Make Your Own: Copper Luminary at Metal Museum

Saturday, July 19 | 2:30 - 4:30 PM | Details

"In this two hour class, you will learn how to punch designs into copper to create your own personalized candle luminary."

Sing It, Memphis! at Tom Lee Park

Saturday, July 19 | 5:00 - 7:00 PM | Event Details

"Memphis River Parks Partnership, alongside the talented Keri Lee, invites you to raise your voice in harmony every third Saturday from April to December 2025 at A Monument to Listening in Tom Lee Park...

...No singing experience? No problem. Just bring your enthusiasm, a smile and your love for music."

Memphis Jazz Workshop Alumni Band at Crosstown Arts Green Room

Saturday, July 19 | 7:30 PM | Details

"The MJW Alumni Band brings together some of the city’s most promising young musicians — alumni of the renowned Memphis Jazz Workshop — for a dynamic concert showcasing their growth, artistry, and originality."