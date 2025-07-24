WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, July 24, 2025

— A Tennessee judge recently told the state Department of Correction it would need to disable a man’s heart implant before executing him.

— Elon Musk’s xAI said Tuesday it planned to power on its second Memphis data center, Colossus 2 in Whitehaven, within weeks.

— A Shelby County judge will soon decide whether former Memphis-Shelby County Schools superintendent Dr. Marie Feagins will return to her post.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson

wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App

"Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker