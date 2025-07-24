© 2025 WKNO FM
WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, July 24, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published July 24, 2025 at 4:31 AM CDT

— A Tennessee judge recently told the state Department of Correction it would need to disable a man’s heart implant before executing him. 

— Elon Musk’s xAI said Tuesday it planned to power on its second Memphis data center, Colossus 2 in Whitehaven, within weeks.

— A Shelby County judge will soon decide whether former Memphis-Shelby County Schools superintendent Dr. Marie Feagins will return to her post.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson
wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App
"Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
Nick Newsom
