WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, July 25, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published July 25, 2025 at 6:27 AM CDT

— The five former Memphis police officers facing federal prison time for the death of Tyré Nichols will now have sentencing hearings in mid-December.

Learn more: Ex-Officers to Be Sentenced in December for Federal Crimes Related to Tyre Nichols Fatal Beating

— County commissioners voted Wednesday to advance a resolution to the full body that would move the election of all nine Memphis-Shelby County school board seats to the 2026 ballot.

— The football team The Memphis Showboats could be relocating… or not.

— Rapper GloRilla, a Memphis native, was arrested for felony marijuana possession in Atlanta on July 20th.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson
wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App
"Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom