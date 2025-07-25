WKNO Daily Newscast | Friday, July 25, 2025

— The five former Memphis police officers facing federal prison time for the death of Tyré Nichols will now have sentencing hearings in mid-December.

Learn more: Ex-Officers to Be Sentenced in December for Federal Crimes Related to Tyre Nichols Fatal Beating

— County commissioners voted Wednesday to advance a resolution to the full body that would move the election of all nine Memphis-Shelby County school board seats to the 2026 ballot.

— The football team The Memphis Showboats could be relocating… or not.

— Rapper GloRilla, a Memphis native, was arrested for felony marijuana possession in Atlanta on July 20th.

