WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, August 4, 2025

— Democratic lawmakers are sounding the alarm after the Tennessee Building Commission voted to gift a no-rent lease to Elon Musk’s The Boring Company.

— Former Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn has withdrawn her nomination to serve as second in command of the Trump Education Department.

