WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, August 7, 2025

— US Senator Marsha Blackburn has officially launched her campaign to replace term limited Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee in 2026.

— The City of Memphis plans to close on the Sheraton Memphis Downtown Hotel by September 15.

— The Memphis City Council is considering diverting $900,000 intended for “integrity in policing” to instead fix potholes, clean up blight, build speed humps and repair sidewalks.

— The town of Arlington is approaching its 125th anniversary. Officials there are preparing for that occasion by addressing growth and infrastructure.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson

wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App

"Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker