WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, August 7, 2025

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published August 7, 2025 at 4:35 AM CDT

— US Senator Marsha Blackburn has officially launched her campaign to replace term limited Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee in 2026. 

— The City of Memphis plans to close on the Sheraton Memphis Downtown Hotel by September 15.

— The Memphis City Council is considering diverting $900,000 intended for “integrity in policing” to instead fix potholes, clean up blight, build speed humps and repair sidewalks.

— The town of Arlington is approaching its 125th anniversary. Officials there are preparing for that occasion by addressing growth and infrastructure.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson
wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App
"Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
Nick Newsom
