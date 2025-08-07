Arts Agenda: Memphis brings the art, you bring the energy

Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.

Memphis Songwriters Series Featuring Jimbo Mathus, Tonya Dyson, and Jeremy Stanfill at Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education

Thursday, August 7 | 7:00 PM | Event Details

"Sit back and enjoy as host Mark Edgar Stuart passes the mic to Memphis’ finest singer-songwriters in a personal, conversational setting. Experience the music, the stories, and the inspiration behind the unique creations that shape the distinctive sound of Memphis music."

Wild Light, Urban Lines: A Watercolor Journey through the City & Forest a ANF Architects

Opening: Friday, August 8 | 5:00 - 7:00 PM | Event Details

On view through September 5

"From misty woodlands to bustling cityscapes, Wild Light, Urban Lines highlights the shared rhythm, beauty, and complexity of places that are often seen as opposites. The exhibition encourages viewers to find connection in contrast, revealing how both natural and urban environments stir the human spirit and shape our sense of place."

Back To School Family Day at Stax Museum of American Soul Music

Saturday, August 9 | 1:00 - 5:00 PM | Event Details

"This August, our Family Day event celebrates students and teachers heading back to school with special programming. Enjoy free admission and a day full of fun!

Event Highlights: Food Trucks, Arts and Crafts, Games, and Activities

This event fosters a love for the arts and offers a unique opportunity to delve into the history of Memphis, highlighting the pivotal role played by Stax Records."

Memphis Matters - Stories of Transformation at TheatreSouth at First Congregational Church

Saturday, August 9 | 7:00 PM | Details

Playback theatre thrives on spontaneous stories. At a Memphis Matters show, an audience member – the teller – shares a personal reflection or story, whether lighthearted, moving, or challenging. Our Ensemble then reenacts it with care, creativity, and compassion. This process of sharing and witnessing affirms that every story is valuable, worthy of being told, and fully accepted."

Sunset Jazz at Court Square Park

Sunday, August 10 | 6:00 - 8:00 PM | Details

"Sunset Jazz at Court Square is a free family friendly Jazz concert series hosted by Just Jazzin’. The series is held annually, every 2nd Sunday of May through October. It offers a great line-up of some of Memphis’ finest jazz artists, featuring different styles from straight ahead to swing."