WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, September 17, 2025

— Gov. Bill Lee has offered no firm timeline for when members of the National Guard might arrive in Memphis as part of President Trump’s Memphis Safe Task Force.

— The City of Memphis has questioned the legality of its employee unions and their contracts with the city.

— Google recently confirmed plans to build a $1 billion data center in West Memphis, Ark.

— Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority President and CEO Terry Blue has announced the official beginning of the airport’s $700 million upgrade.

