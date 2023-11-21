An Easy Turkey for Thanksgiving

I asked Jimmy Stovall, the owner of Corky's BBQ, to share his tried-and-true tips for reheating a pre-cooked turkey.

He explained that the process could not be any easier.

"It normally takes four to five hours to roast a turkey. With a pre-cooked turkey, you can have it ready in just about an hour," he told me.

For over three decades, Corky's has been providing Memphians with fully cooked smoked whole turkeys. They sell hundreds each holiday, even shipping the fully cooked turkeys nationwide. Over the years, Corky's has mastered the art of reheating a cold turkey to ensure the meat remains moist and tender, while the skin remains crispy.

Whether getting a smoked turkey from Corky's, or a traditional roasted or fried turkey from another restaurant, these reheating instructions remain the same.

Step 1: Preheat your oven to 325° F. You want to keep the temperature low so the bird heats evenly throughout.

Step 2: Remove the turkey from the aluminum foil wrapping and place in a roasting pan. Pour 1 cup of water in the bottom of the pan and cover the turkey with a tented sheet of aluminum foil.

Step 3: For a 10-12 pound cooked turkey, bake for one hour, or until the turkey is 125° F. The time may vary slightly dependent on your turkey size and oven.

Jimmy’s tried-and-true tip: To prevent the turkey from drying out, it's important to keep the turkey covered during the entire reheating process.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Happy Thanksgiving!

For more information on Corky’s BBQ and their holiday offerings, corkysbbq.com.