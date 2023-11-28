I find myself every year looking for quick, easy, and healthy meals to reset before the next holiday.

A nourishing and steamy bowl of Freezer Vegetable Soup fits the bill.

In addition to being low-calorie and nutritious, vegetable soup is also so easy to make. A perfect example of cooking from the pantry, the ingredients in my recipe are all common pantry staples.

I use frozen vegetables in my soup for convenience. Did you know that frozen vegetables are often healthier and tastier than the fresh varieties? Frozen produce is picked at the peak of ripeness, locking in all the flavor and nutrients when it’s at its best.

A bag of frozen mixed vegetables contains carrots, corn, green beans, and green peas. You can always add whatever frozen or fresh vegetables you have on hand. I like to add okra for a little taste of the South.

For the tomatoes, I turn to the pantry. Canned diced tomatoes are perfect for making soups. The Italian-style diced tomatoes add extra flavor. They are simply diced tomatoes flavored with Italian seasonings. If you don’t have a can in your pantry, use regular diced tomatoes plus 1 tablespoon of dried Italian seasoning.

If you are a vegetarian, use vegetable broth as the base of the soup. Chicken stock can easily be substituted for the vegetable broth.

This soup also freezes well. So make a double batch and freeze some in individual-serving containers for next time you are hungry for a warm and steaming bowl of soup.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

Freezer Vegetable Soup

2 tablespoons olive oil



1/2 cup finely diced yellow onion (1 small onion)



4 cloves garlic, minced



1 can (14.5-ounce) Italian-style diced tomatoes



4 cups (1 32-ounce box) vegetable broth



1 bag (12-ounce) frozen mixed vegetables, thawed (about 3 cups)



2 cups frozen cut okra, thawed and rinsed



1 can (14.5-ounce) cannellini beans, drained and rinsed



Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper



In a large stockpot over medium-high heat, warm the oil until a few droplets of water sizzle when carefully sprinkled in the pot. Add the onion and cook, stirring often, until the onions are soft, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute more. Add the tomatoes, broth, mixed vegetables, okra, and beans. Bring the mixture to a boil over high heat. Lower the heat to medium-low and simmer uncovered until the vegetables are tender, about 20 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve warm.

Serves 4 to 6.

Printed with permission from The Southern Pantry Cookbook by Jennifer Chandler.