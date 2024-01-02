January is national “slow cooker” month

I love my slow cooker because I can prep my meal in the morning before we leave for school and work, and when we get home, supper is ready! It’s a strategy I use about once a week to make dinnertime less stressful.

Mississippi Pot Roast is one of my family’s favorite slow cooker recipes.

A pot roast is cooked until fork tender in a tangy braising sauce made with jarred pepperoncinis and dried ranch dressing. It couldn’t be any easier!

First, I like to brown my meat on the stove top before putting it into the slow cooker. It is not a necessary step, but it really helps add a delicious depth of flavor to the dish.

I then put the roast in the slow cooker. Over the top, I sprinkle the contents of one dried ranch seasoning packet. I then pour one jar of pepperoncinis, including the liquid, over the roast.

Cook on low heat for 8 hours.

As your roast is cooking, a delicious aroma will fill your kitchen. Don’t be tempted to peek at the meat though. Slow cookers cook best when the lid remains tightly in place. Opening the lid often will require additional cooking time.

Serve over mashed potatoes or rice. Use leftovers to make warm roast beef sandwiches the next day.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish! Bon Appetit!

Mississippi Pot Roast

One 3- to 4-pound boneless beef roast, your choice of cut



Salt and freshly ground pepper



1 tablespoon olive oil



1 package dry ranch dressing mix, such as Hidden Valley



1 jar (16 oz.) pepperoncini peppers

Generously season the meat with salt and pepper.

In a large cast-iron skillet over medium–high heat, warm the oil until a few droplets of water sizzle in the pot. Cook the meat, turning occasionally, until well browned, about 5 minutes. Place the meat in a slow cooker.

Sprinkle the ranch dressing mix over the roast. Pour the jar of pepperoncinis and its liquid into the slow cooker.

Cover and cook on low for 8 hours, or until tender. Adjust seasonings as needed. Serve warm.

Serves 6.

