I deal with the same challenges of trying to put a delicious, home-cooked dinner on the table after a long day at work or an afternoon of running errands.

Chicken Cordon Bleu is one of my go-to weeknight suppers. And since national Chicken Cordon Bleu Day is April 4, I thought today is the perfect time to make this dish.

This cheesy stuffed chicken breast sounds and looks fancy, but in reality, it’s a cinch to make at home. And best of all, it is a tasty dish that my whole family enjoys.

The easiest cooking technique for stuffing a chicken breast is to layer a thinly cut piece of chicken with a slice each of ham and Swiss cheese. Then roll it up and secure with a toothpick. Bread crumbs give it a crunchy crust. Then simply pop it in the oven for about 30 minutes.

Experiment with some of your favorite ingredients. For an Italian twist, I like to substitute prosciutto, spinach, and mozzarella. Spicy Pepper Jack cheese adds a fun kick to this dish. For an even crunchier (and more savory) coating, try substituting crushed French Fried Onions for the bread crumbs.

Whether following the classic recipe or making your own variation, this simple dish will be sure to make the folks at your dinner table think you are a Cordon Bleu trained chef!

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

Chicken Cordon Bleu

2 tablespoons olive oil, plus extra to grease the pan

1 cup Italian-style bread crumbs

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 1 1/2 pounds)

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

8 thin slices Swiss cheese

4 thin slices baked ham

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease the bottom of a baking dish with olive oil. Place the bread crumbs in a shallow bowl and set aside.

Rinse the chicken and pat dry with paper towels. Place the chicken in between 2 pieces of wax paper or plastic wrap and, using a meat mallet or rolling pin, pound to 1/4-inch thickness. Generously season both sides of the chicken breasts with salt and pepper. On each breast, layer 2 slices of cheese and 1 slice of ham. Tightly roll up each breast and secure with a toothpick. Drizzle the breasts lightly with olive oil and roll them in the bread crumbs to lightly, but evenly, coat. Place the chicken, seam side down, into the prepared baking dish and transfer to the oven. Bake until browned and cooked through, about 30 minutes. To serve, remove the toothpicks and slice crosswise. Serve hot.

Serves 4.

Do Ahead: The chicken can be prepped the night before, tightly wrapped in plastic wrap, and refrigerated. This dish also freezes well; thaw before baking.

Recipe is used with permission from Simply Suppers by Jennifer Chandler.