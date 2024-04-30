There is no better way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo than with a margarita!

I asked McCauley Williams, the founder of Alma Del Jaguar Tequila, to share some tips.

This tequila, while founded by a Memphian, is a hand-crafted, sustainably produced tequila developed in partnership with Sergio Vivanco of the highly regarded NOM 1414 estate in Mexico.

This additive free tequila donates a portion of its proceeds to the protection of wild jaguars in Mexico and along the borderlands between the U.S. and Mexico border.

So let’s talk about margaritas!

Tip #1: McCauley says, first and foremost, to select an additive free tequila for your cocktails. An additive free tequila, like Alma del Jaguar, ensures a clean and crisp tequila experience without the negatives the day after.

Tip #2: Skip store bought mixers. Limit your cocktails to just a few fresh ingredients to fully enjoy the natural agave flavors of a good quality tequila.

Tip #3: Don’t forget salt for your glass rims! McCauley adds the Mexican chile-and-lime seasoning Tajin as well.

Tip #4: Drinking your tequila neat? Think orange over lime! Orange enhances the flavors found in a good quality tequila. Limes mask lower quality tequilas.

Tip #5: If entertaining, think ahead and make batch drinks that are easily made in advance!

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Cheers!

For more information on Alma Del Jaguar tequila, visit almadeljaguar.com.