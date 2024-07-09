July 10 is National Pick Blueberries Day

Freshly picked blueberries are tossed with both lemon juice and lemon zest for the filling. In my opinion, the citrus enhances the flavor of the blueberries. I add a little sugar for sweetness and to help the cooked berries create a syrupy filling. A smidge of flour to the mix helps thicken the filling.

And my secret ingredient? A little ground cinnamon. Just trust me on this one.

Don’t fuss over the perfect crust. Instead whip up a rustic version that is meant to look a little rough around the edges.

Roll out a 9-inch round pie crust. Use homemade, or pick up an already made and rolled out crust in the refrigerator section of your grocery store.

Fill the center of the pie crust with the blueberry filling, leaving a 1 1/2-inch border.

Fold the border up and over the blueberries, overlapping every 2 to 3 inches, to make a rim.

I like to brush the rim with egg wash and evenly sprinkle a little granulated sugar over the rim to make the crust a little more golden and sweet.

Bake until the crust is nicely browned and the blueberries are bubbling, about 30 minutes.

Seriously, that’s it.

My family like its when I serve it with vanilla ice cream.

And the true beauty of this rustic tart? Depending on what’s in season, you can substitute apples, pears and even peaches for the blueberries.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

Rustic Blueberry-Lemon Tart



1 unbaked pie crust (9-inch), homemade or store-bought



2 1/2 cups blueberries, thawed if using frozen



Juice and zest of 1/2 lemon



1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar, divided



2 tablespoons all-purpose flour



1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon



1/4 teaspoon Kosher salt



1 large egg, lightly beaten



Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Roll the dough into a 10-inch round about 1/8-inch thick. Transfer to a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Set aside.

In a large mixing bowl combine the blueberries, lemon juice and zest, 1/2 cup of the sugar, flour, cinnamon, and salt. Toss to coat. Fill the center of the pie crust with the blueberry mixture, leaving a 1 1/2-inch border. Fold the border up and over the blueberries, overlapping every 2 to 3 inches, to make a rim. Brush the rim with the egg wash and evenly sprinkle the remaining 2 tablespoons sugar over the rim.

Bake until the crust is nicely browned and the blueberries are bubbling, about 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool on a rack for 15 minutes before serving. Serve warm.

Serves 8.

Printed with permission from The Southern Pantry Cookbook by Jennifer Chandler.