July is National Ice Cream Month

Cool and creamy, ice cream cakes are not only impressive to look at, but these no-bake cakes are super easy to make.

The most difficult part of making an ice cream cake is choosing an ice cream flavor. My absolute favorite is mint chocolate chip ice cream, so that’s what I always use. Feel free to substitute your favorite flavors of ice cream. You can also layer different flavors of ice cream for a Neapolitan-inspired cake.

The key to making an ice cream cake is time. The cake needs at least four hours to set. Ideally, you should allow enough time for it to freeze overnight.

I like to make my ice cream cakes in a loaf pan so it is easier to slice. To ensure that it is easy to remove, I spray the pan with a thin layer of non-stick cooking spray in addition to lining the pan with plastic wrap. Let about 2 inches of the plastic wrap overhang on the sides so that when the cake is frozen, you can use the plastic wrap to lift it out of the pan. If you want to make this cake in a round shape, I suggest using a spring form pan in order to make it easier to unmold.

For the cake-like layer, I use chocolate wafer cookies. Crushed chocolate sandwich cookies are a good substitute.

This cake will keep for a week in your freezer … that is if you can resist eating it!

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Cake



Non-stick cooking spray



2 quarts mint chocolate chip ice cream, softened



1 box (9-ounce) chocolate wafer cookies



1 cup chocolate sauce



1 cup crushed cream-filled chocolate sandwich cookies



Spray a 9-inch loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray and line with plastic wrap, allowing a 2-inch overhang on all sides.

Evenly spread half of the ice cream in the bottom of the prepared pan. Place a double layer of chocolate wafer cookies on top of the ice cream. Spread the remaining ice cream evenly over the cookies. Place another layer of cookies over the top. Cover with the plastic overhang. Freeze until firm, at least 4 hours to overnight.

To unmold, let the cake stand at room temperature for 5 minutes. Invert onto a serving plate and remove the pan and the plastic wrap. Garnish the top with chocolate sauce and crushed chocolate sandwich cookies. Serve immediately.

Serves 8.

Recipe reprinted with permission from Simply Grilling by Jennifer Chandler.