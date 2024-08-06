A Simple and Sweet Summer Salad
I don’t think any fruit says summer and backyard barbecues like watermelon.
I love it, my kids love it … a juicy, refreshing slice of watermelon is just hands-down a quintessential favorite.
And, there is no better time to enjoy a watermelon than now. August is when this fruit is at its peak season.
Most people only think of serving watermelons sliced … but one of my favorite ways to enjoy this juicy treat is in a salad. I just love the whole “savory versus sweet” thing that goes on when you match ripe, sweet fruits with savory ingredients.
For my go-to salad, I toss watermelon with peppery arugula. I find that a flavorful green like arugula provides a great contrast to the sweet fruit. Spinach would be a good substitute, as well as would any flavorful baby lettuce. Unfortunately, romaine and iceberg just don’t work as well as a more flavorful, greener lettuce leaf.
In the South, we like to salt our watermelon slices. (Don’t make a face if you haven’t tried it!) The salt actually enhances the melon’s sweetness. To get that same experience in this salad, I add crumbled Feta cheese. This salty cheese works the same way Kosher salt would on a cold slice of watermelon.
Also, consider tossing a bright, fresh herb like mint or basil into the mix. Both of these herbs taste so good with watermelon.
A simple vinaigrette made with freshly squeezed lemon juice and red wine vinegar brings the dish together.
So for the next time you buy a watermelon … think salad rather than slices.
This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!
Watermelon and Arugula Salad
For the vinaigrette:
- 1 tbsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 1 tbsp. red wine vinegar
- 4 tbsp. olive oil
- Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
For the salad:
- 1 small watermelon, seeded, rind removed, and cut into 1-inch cubes
- 1 package (5 oz.) Baby Arugula salad blend
- 2 tablespoons fresh mint leaves, shredded
- 1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
- 1/4 cup pine nuts, toasted
For the vinaigrette:
In a small bowl whisk together the lemon juice and red wine vinegar. Slowly add the oil in a steady stream, whisking to emulsify. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
For the salad:
In a large salad bowl toss the salad blend, watermelon, feta cheese, and pine nuts. Add the vinaigrette to taste and gently toss.
Makes 6 appetizer or side salads.
Reprinted with permission from Simply Salads by Jennifer Chandler.