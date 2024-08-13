How to cook a great steak?

Buster’s Butcher opened last year in East Memphis and will be celebrating its 1st year anniversary on August 17 from noon to 3 p.m. Lots of festivities are planned for the day, including complimentary pork skirt steak tacos from Homeplace Pastures and samplings from several Memphis food artisans.

Tip #1: Brad says to remove the steak from the refrigerator 20 to 30 minutes prior to cooking. This allows the steak to come to room temperature before you cook it.

Tip #2: Season your steak generously with salt 20 minutes before cooking. Brad says this will bring the natural sugars to the surface and help the steak to develop a nice crust.

Tip #3: Brad’s favorite steaks are cooked in a cast iron skillet. Get your skillet as hot as possible, and use a low smoke point oil, like avocado oil or beef tallow. Sear the steak on the stove top first and finish in a preheated 450 degree oven.

Tip #4: To properly cook a steak, you really should use an instant-read meat thermometer. Why guess when you can cook it perfectly every time?

Tip #5: Remove your steak from the oven when it has reached 5 degrees below the desired internal temperature. Remove the steak from the pan and place it on a plate or cutting board to rest for 10 minutes while it comes up to the perfect temperature.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

Buster’s Butcher is located at 199 S. Highland St. in Memphis, TN. For more information, visit www.bustersbutcher.com.

Brad McCarley’s Meat Doneness Temperature Guide

Rare: 120 F - 130 F

Medium Rare: 130 F – 135 F

Medium:135 F – 145 F

Medium Well: 145 F – 155 F

Well Done: 155 F and up