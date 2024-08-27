Zucchini Overload

So if you too are looking for some creative ways to put your zucchini harvest to good use this summer, consider five of my favorite ways to use up this summer bounty.

Make Zucchini Bread

Shredded zucchini makes a quick-loaf bread moist and flavorful, and surprisingly doesn’t leave any taste of being made with a vegetable. A classic Zucchini Bread is always yummy, but I like to add chocolate chips to the batter.

Make Zoodles

Invest in a spiral slicer – you can spend less than $20 on a hand-held model, or closer to $70 on a stand mixer attachment. Homemade zucchini noodles hold up better to sauces than ones found pre-cut in the grocery store.

And remember - even if you don’t have a spiralizer, you can use a normal vegetable peeler to create long “pasta-like” strips of zucchini.

Make Lasagna

Thinly slice zucchinis lengthwise - by hand or with a mandoline slicer - to create tasty and nutritious gluten-free lasagna noodles. Just substitute them for the pasta in your favorite lasagna recipes.

Make Zucchini Boats

Stuffed zucchini boats are a tasty and family-friendly way to make zucchini a main course. Simply slice the zucchinis lengthwise and hollow them out. Stuff with everything from your favorite pizza toppings to your go-to taco meats and cheeses.

Make Zucchini Fritters

Pan-fried zucchini fritters are a cinch to make. I serve these crispy veggie pancakes with a creamy dipping sauce or simply a dollop of sour cream.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!