She’ll be the first to tell you, “You may walk in a stranger, but you leave as family.”

To celebrate her 70th birthday, BJ has planned a groovy celebration for the whole community.

The 70’s Bash will be held on Sept. 7 at the Fourth Bluff Park. Featured guest chefs include social media stars Chef Okr and Coconutcup NYC. Tickets to what is sure to be a fun soiree are available on Event Brite.

I asked BJ to tell us about one of her favorite dishes. The Candied Yams she serves at Alcenia’s are her mother’s recipe, and a dish on her family’s table year round.

“Did you know there are over 800 different types of yams or sweet potatoes in the world, but only 10 to 14 types in America,” she told me. In Mississippi where she grew up, they called them Candy Yams.

BJ said that to this day, she makes Candied Yams just like her mother did.

“Mama always said never, I do mean never, put water in sweet potatoes,” said BJ. The yams make their own syrupy sauce as they cook with the other ingredients.

For seasoning, BJ’s mother took the time to toast whole nutmeg, and then grind it herself. “It has more flavor that way,” said BJ.

BJ, like her mother, only uses real butter - and pure vanilla.

“My Mama believed in the best ingredients for her food, no shortcuts. So that’s what I do at Alcenia’s,” BJ said proudly.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

Alcenia’s is located at 317 N. Main St. in Memphis, TN.

Alcenia’s 70’s Bash is Sept 7. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.com.

Alcenia’s Candied Yams

8 medium to large sweet potatoes



½ cup light brown sugar



2 tablespoons vanilla



3 whole nutmeg or 3 Tbsp. ground nutmeg



3 ½ cups sugar



3 tablespoons cinnamon



2 sticks (1 cup) butter

Wash, peel and slice sweet potatoes into about ½-inch thick pieces.

In the bottom of a medium-sized pot, add half of all the ingredients. Add the potatoes and then the remaining ingredients. Cook the yams on medium heat for about 30 minutes, or until the potatoes are done.

Note: If the heat is too high, it will cause the yams to stick.