For 65 years the congregation of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on Highland has been hosting this annual celebration of all things Greek. The event usually happens in May, but due to Greek Easter, it was pushed back to September this year. It will be September 20 and 21 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

One of the things I love most about this event is the food. For the weeks leading up to the festival, members of the church start cooking and baking. I always get both the spanakopita spinach pie and the baklava.

I asked Kathy Zambelis, one of the organizers of Memphis Greek Festival, to share some tips on cooking with phyllo – the base of both my favorite Greek Fest recipes.

Kathy said that first and foremost - do not be frustrated or scared to use phyllo! It is a lot more forgiving than people think it is.

Tip #1: The phyllo sheets thaw more evenly and will be less likely to stick if you allow the unopened package to thaw in the refrigerator overnight.

Tip #2: One important thing to remember is do not open the package until you have all the other ingredients prepared and you are ready to use the phyllo. Otherwise - it will dry out quickly.

Tip #3: When unrolling the sheets out, lay them flat on a dry surface and immediately cover with plastic wrap and then a damp towel. Be sure to keep it covered when you are not working with it, and work as fast as you can.

And her last tip: Always butter layers with a soft brush to keep them moist.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

Memphis Greek Fest is September 20 and 21 from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church (573 N. Highland St.).

For additional information about the festival, please visit: www.memphisgreekfestival.com.

Memphis Greek Festival recipes like the one below can be found in the "It's Greek to Me Cookbook” which will be on sale at the festival for $20.

Spanakopita (Spinach Pie)

Recipe from “It’s Greek to Me” Cookbook. The recipe was originally from Tasia Vergos.

Yield: 40 squares

3 pounds fresh spinach or 5 boxes of frozen spinach



3 bunches fresh green onions chopped



2 tbsp. dry dill weed



1 bunch chopped parsley



7-8 well beaten eggs



1 tbsp. farina (or cream of wheat)



1/2 pound crumbled feta cheese



1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese



1/4 cup olive oil



salt to taste



3 sticks of butter, melted



1 pound phyllo



Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

Wash spinach and drain well (if using frozen spinach, thaw overnight and press out all water.) Sprinkle with salt and cut. Combine with onions, dill, parsley, farina, cheese, oil and eggs.

Line a 11' x 15" x 2" pan with 8 phyllo layers brushing with melted butter between each layer. Pour in spinach mixture. Cover with 8 more phyllo sheets, brushing each with butter. Brush top with butter and sprinkle lightly with water.

Bake for 15-20 minutes until the phyllo begins to turn a light golden color and puffs in the center. Reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees and bake 30 minutes longer until golden brown.

Let the spanakopita stand 15 - 20 minutes before cutting.