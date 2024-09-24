September 25 is National Quesadilla Day!

The starting point is flour tortillas. You could use corn tortillas in a pinch, but flour tortillas are the better choice. More pliable than the corn variety, flour tortillas hold up better to the filling and for cooking.

The next essential ingredient is cheese. It not only gives the quesadillas that ooey-gooey cheesiness we all love but it helps hold the quesadilla and all the ingredients together. Use whatever cheese you like – cheddar, pepper jack, mozzarella or even goat cheese. The key is to use shredded or crumbled cheese.

Cook the quesadilla over medium heat. Using a slightly lower temperature will make sure the ingredients are warmed up, the cheese is melted to perfection and the tortillas crisp up without burning.

What you put inside is totally up to you. Just be sure not to over-stuff the quesadilla. Also, don’t forget - filling ingredients should be pre-cooked.

Leftover chicken is a great addition to a quesadilla. Keep it simple or jazz it up with ingredients like corn, roasted poblano peppers or jalapenos.

Spinach and mushroom is a delicious vegetarian version, as is the combo of roasted sweet potatoes and black beans.

When serving, top your quesadillas with a dollop of sour cream or guacamole. Salsas are also a delicious garnish for your quesadillas.

This is jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

Chicken, Roasted Poblano, and Corn Quesadillas

1 large poblano pepper



Olive oil for oiling the pan



8 fajita-size (6-inch) flour tortillas



1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese



1 cup shredded cooked chicken



1 cup frozen corn kernels, thawed

To roast the poblano pepper, turn the gas burner, or grill, to high heat. Place the pepper flat on the grate and cook until that side is well charred. Rotate the pepper a quarter turn and repeat until each side is well charred. Place the charred, hot pepper in a resealable bag, seal, and steam it until the pepper has cooled to room temperature, about 15 minutes. Remove the pepper from the bag and, using a paper towel, peel off the skin. Gently pull the pepper apart. Remove and discard all the seeds and the stem. Thinly slice the pepper.

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees.

Heat a lightly greased cast-iron skillet or griddle over medium-high heat. Place 1 tortilla on the hot surface. Evenly sprinkle with 1/4 cup of the cheese, 1/4 cup of the shredded chicken, 1/4 cup of the corn, and 1/4 of the sliced peppers. Cover with another tortilla. Cook until golden brown on the bottom and the cheese has started to melt, about 2 to 3 minutes. Using a flat spatula, carefully turn the quesadilla over and cook until the other side is lightly browned, about 1 minute. Transfer the quesadilla to a baking sheet and place in the oven to keep warm. Repeat the process to make the remaining quesadillas, adding more oil to the pan if necessary. Cut the quesadillas into wedges and serve warm.

Serves 4.

Cooking Tip: If you don’t have a cast-iron skillet, just use a stainless steel or non-stick skillet.

Recipe used with permission for Simply Suppers by Jennifer Chandler.