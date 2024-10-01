October 1 is National Homemade Cookie Day

I call them “Outrageous Chocolate Cookies!”

They have all the prerequisites of a truly great cookie:

● Lots of chocolate

● Ooey gooey center

● Crispy exterior

● Simple to make

These cookies get their chocolatey-ness not from cocoa powder, but from melted semisweet chocolate.

When melting chocolate for a recipe, you have to be careful not to scorch it. It’s for this reason, I always melt chocolate in a double boiler over a simmering pot of water. You have so much more control. If you don’t own a double boiler insert pan, you can always place a stainless steel bowl over the pot of simmering water.

I prefer to use bars of baking chocolate when cooking recipes like this, versus chocolate chips, because you can better control the ingredient portion. Plus, I honestly think chopped bar chocolate melts a little better than chocolate chips.

I do however use chocolate chips in the batter to make these cookies truly outrageously chocolatey.

The first time I made them, the batter made me a little nervous. It is more the consistency of a brownie batter than a traditional cookie dough. I quickly realized though that this is what makes them so gooey and delicious in the center.

I use a small ice cream scoop to portion them out onto the baking sheet.

Enjoy! I dare you to try to eat just one!

Outrageous Chocolate Cookies

8 ounces semisweet chocolate, roughly chopped



4 tablespoons unsalted butter



2/3 cup all-purpose flour



1/2 teaspoon baking powder



1/2 teaspoon salt



2 large eggs



3/4 cup firmly packed light brown sugar



1 teaspoon vanilla extract



1 package (12 ounces) semisweet chocolate chips

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Melt the chopped chocolate and butter in the bowl of a double boiler. In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt.

In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat the eggs, brown sugar, and vanilla on high speed until light and fluffy. Reduce the speed to low and beat in the melted chocolate. Mix in the flour mixture until just combined. Stir in the chocolate chips.

In batches, drop heaping tablespoons of dough 2 to 3 inches apart on the lined baking sheet. Bake until the cookies are shiny and crackly yet soft in the center, 12 to 15 minutes. Cool on the baking sheet for 10 minutes; transfer to racks to cool completely.

Makes 2 dozen cookies.