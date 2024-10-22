Apple pie is as American as … Apple Pie!

My favorite version of apple pie combines the best of two classic fruit desserts – a traditional apple pie with the nutty and cinnamon topping of a crumble.

First let’s talk about the filling.

It’s important to use firm, crisp varieties of apples like Granny Smith. Their texture holds up better in a pie than some of the other varieties like Golden Delicious. I toss the apples with sugar and cinnamon for flavor. I then add some flour to keep the filling from being too runny. You will have to slice this eventually you know!

The crumble topping couldn’t be any easier. In a large mixing bowl, I crumble together flour, sugar, cinnamon, pecans, and cold butter. The key is to use cold butter and not over-mix it. The texture should be like tiny pebbles, not like a dough or a batter.

You can even make the crumble in advance! This crumble topping freezes really well. My sister always has frozen fruit and prepared crumble topping in her freezer to serve dessert for impromptu guests. Store the topping in an airtight container for up to 3 months.

And for the crust. Homemade crust is great, but you can always save yourself some time and use a frozen store-bought crust as a shortcut. No one will ever know!

Crumble pies work well with all types of fruit. Consider using this topping on fillings made from berries, peaches, pears, or cherries. If using frozen fruits, be sure to thaw and drain well before adding the other ingredients.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish! Bon Appetit!

Apple Crumble Pie



1 unbaked pie crust (9-inch), homemade or store-bought



3/4 cup all-purpose flour, divided



1 1/2 cups granulated sugar, divided



2 teaspoons ground cinnamon, divided



1/2 cup chopped pecans



1/4 cup unsalted butter, chilled and cut into pea-size pieces



6 Granny Smith apples (about 3 pounds), peeled, cored, and cut into thin slices, about 1/4-inch thick



2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice



1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt



Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Place the pie crust in a deep-dish pie pan and flute the edges, if desired. Refrigerate the crust until ready to fill.

In a large mixing bowl, stir together 1/2 cup flour, 1/2 cup sugar, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, and pecans. Using a fork or pastry cutter, cut in the butter until the mixture looks like pebbles. Refrigerate while preparing the filling.

In a large mixing bowl combine the apples, lemon juice, salt, remaining 1 cup sugar, remaining 1/4 cup flour, and remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon. Toss to coat. Fill the center of the pie crust with the apple mixture in an even layer. Crumble the topping evenly over the filling. In case of overflow, place the pie pan on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake the pie until the fruit juices bubble and the topping turns golden brown, about 50 to 60 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool on a rack for 15 minutes before serving. Serve warm.

Serves 8.

Recipe reprinted with permission from The Southern Pantry Cookbook by Jennifer Chandler.