Spooky Snack Time

Ghoulish dishes and spooky treats will make magical memories for both the kids and adults at your table.

The week of Halloween, I serve up treats like “Spider” PB and J sandwiches, “Skeleton” barbecue rib bones, and “Mummy” hot dogs. To wash it all down, we make “Worm” Punch or serve apple cider with cinnamon stick “twigs”.

Not sure who enjoys the Halloween-inspired menus more, the kids or the adults!

It’s all about fun foods for the whole family. My kids used to love to get in on the action and help prepare our ghoulishly good feast.

“Mummy Dogs” are always a big hit and fun for the kids to make. With just two main ingredients, this recipe is a snap to prepare, and is even more fun to eat! Simply wrap refrigerated bread stick dough around a hot dog to make it look like a mummy! I use capers for the eyes but you can use dots of mustard to create the same effect if you are not a caper fan.

“Spider “ PB and J’s are just as simple. Make your PB and J and use a cookie cutter to cut the bread into large circles. Use raisins to make the spider’s eyes and then give the spiders creepy crawly legs made out of Cheetos!

“Worm” Punch is limeade with gummy worms frozen in the ice cubes. Feel free to substitute your favorite punch for the limeade.

These spooky dishes are sure to scare up plenty of fun at your Halloween table and are guaranteed to become a beloved family tradition that will leave your little werewolves howling happily.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Happy Halloween!

Mummy Dogs

Serves 10

1 can (11 oz.) refrigerated bread sticks

10 hot dogs

20 capers

Mustard or ketchup, if desired

Heat oven to 375°F.

Unroll the dough. Using 1 dough strip for each, wrap hot dogs to look like mummies. Place on ungreased baking sheet. Press 2 capers on each for “eyes.”

Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until light golden brown. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Cooking Tip: If you cannot find bread stick dough then you can also use refrigerated crescent dough. I cut my dough into smaller strips to resemble true mummy bandages.

Recipe printed with permission from Jennifer Chandler.