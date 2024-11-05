Downtown Dining Week
The phones are ringing off the hook at several Downtown Memphis restaurants.
The reason? It’s Memphis’ annual Downtown Dining Week.
It’s the one time of year you can enjoy a discounted meal at some of Memphis’ top restaurants.
The annual event brings together more than 65 Downtown restaurants offering special lunch and dinner - and even breakfast - menus. Many of the featured items are designed to show new diners the best of what they offer.
It’s also an excellent time to revisit an old favorite, or try out a new restaurant you haven’t been to before.
I asked Downtown Dining Week co-founder Deni Reilly (who owns The Majestic Grille and Cocozza with her husband Patrick) for her advice on how to get the most out of the week.
Make reservations: Make your reservation today. This dining week is very popular, and reservations fill up quickly.
Check hours of operation: Be sure to double check the restaurants' hours on their websites before heading out.
Be kind and tip like a champ: While the meals are discounted, your servers are still doing just as much work to wait on you as they would with a full-priced meal. Deni recommends you base your tip on what your meal would normally cost, then "add some happiness on top."
Be patient and flexible: Restaurants will be extra busy, so be patient if there is a wait … as well as understanding if they sell out of an item.
Don't overlook the drink options: Downtown Dining Week offerings at most places include cocktail, beer and wine specials.
This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!
At a glance
Downtown Dining Week
When: Nov. 4-10, 2024
Location: More than 65 restaurants across Downtown Memphis; full list is available at downtownmemphis.com