The Art of Coffee

Grind City Coffee Xpo is back for its fifth annual event. This year's event is set for Saturday Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Crosstown Arts.

This event is focused on coffee culture and everything that goes with it. From roasters to shops, the Xpo highlights the amazing people and passion that exist in the coffee community here in Memphis. The event’s mission is to offer even more exciting ways to learn about and enjoy your favorite cup of joe.

Expect over 25 vendors this year, including returning coffee roasters Dr. Bean’s and Ethnos Coffee. Coffee Central, JoJo’s Espresso, and Square Beans will be there as well.

Guests can enjoy coffee tastings, as well as attend coffee and cocktail demos.

Barista Joshua Leow will be leading the demos on latte art. Here are three tips he says to keep in mind when learning latte art.

Steaming milk is the hardest part. If you can learn how to steam milk to a nice paint-like texture, latte art will come much easier.

Setting the canvas. Joshua says to start your pour from up high with a thin stream to “set the canvas” before dropping the milk jug to as close to the surface as possible to draw your latte art.

Learn the basics. If you can pour a heart, then you can paint a tulip because a tulip is just a stack of hearts.

Joshua says it took him close to 200 pours working in a coffee shop before he felt comfortable with his pours.

His advice? “Keep at it, keep improving every day, and have fun with it!”

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

For more information and ticket to Grind City Coffee Xpo, visit grindcitycoffee.com