Eat More Veggies in the New Year

For inspiration, I called my friends Justin Fox Burks and Amy Lawrence. Justin and Amy are the duo behind The Chubby Vegetarian, and have penned some of my favorite vegetarian cookbooks.

Here are five tips they recommend.

Rethink breakfast

Breakfast may seem like a tough time to incorporate veggies, but why not try beet-and-sweet potato hash piled high with sliced tomatoes, avocado, onions, and fresh herbs? Leftover salad, summer rolls, or plant-based sushi all work for breakfast.

Sprouts

Sprouts and micro greens are mini powerhouses. Add a pinch to toast, stir-fries, salads, omelets, or sandwiches.

Look globally

Indian, Thai, Chinese, and Middle Eastern cuisines incorporate an abundance of vegetables. Justin and Amy always have curry powders and pastes on hand to add a boost of flavor to their veggies.

Always have a veggie in your plan

Justin and Amy have gotten into the habit of always including a vegetable side with dinner. It can be as simple as hummus to dip pizza crust in, a quick salad, or “something green” to top pasta.

Roasting for easy prep

Justin and Amy say roasting in a 400-degree oven is an easy way to make any vegetable - such as broccoli, cauliflower, asparagus or carrots - into a stellar dish. Their go-to seasoning is a little olive oil and lemon juice, plus a sprinkling of nutritional yeast, red pepper flakes, and salt and pepper.

